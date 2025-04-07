Erin Hong, grade 10

Sunny Hills High School, Fullerton, CA

In suburban areas like the one I live in, I feel it is harder to connect. When I knock on my neighbors’ doors, they don’t open them because we lack community. Despite the fact that we are farther apart figuratively and literally, I believe my design can knit our hearts closer together. The user writes their kind note and inserts it into the machine. Then they receive a postcard that was written by a previous user. It is like an ATM machine, except you do not get rich with money, but instead, a postcard rich with love. This not only allows the community to feel at home but improves mental health through compassion and affirmations. The mailbox can be placed in neighborhoods, markets, and airports. This allows everyone to know they belong and are not alone, regardless of who they are and where they have come from.