Plan Your Visit
ADMISSION
Admission is free of charge for all through October 31, 2021, thanks to generous support from Cooper Hewitt’s Board of Trustees. Timed-entry tickets are required to visit the museum. Tickets are released each day for time slots two weeks out.
HOURS OF OPERATION
Thursday–Monday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday–Wednesday, closed.
Thanksgiving Day, closed.
Christmas Day, closed.
GETTING HERE
All visitors must enter at 2 East 91st Street with their timed-entry ticket. Visit our Getting Here page for more information on public transportation and parking near the museum.
VISITOR GUIDE
Explore Cooper Hewitt using our virtual visitor guide complete with information on current exhibitions and suggested routes through the galleries. Download the guide ahead of your visit or access it on site with our free WiFi.
TOURS AND PROGRAMS
All on-site public tours and programs are currently suspended. Cooper Hewitt continues to offer virtual programs and workshops for all ages. Please visit our upcoming events page for more information.
AMENITIES
The SHOP, cafe, and garden are closed until further notice. Water fountains in the museum will be turned off.
We welcome you to visit SHOP Cooper Hewitt online.
ACCESSIBILITY
Cooper Hewitt offers a variety of access services so that everyone may enjoy the museum to the fullest extent possible. Learn more about Cooper Hewitt’s accessibility services and exhibition accommodations.
DONATE
Please consider making a tax-deductible gift to Cooper Hewitt during this unprecedented time. With your important support, Cooper Hewitt creates opportunities for everyone to discover the importance of design and its power to change the world. Together, we can design a better tomorrow. Donate today.
HEALTH & SAFETY MEASURES
We ask that all visitors, including those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, follow these safety measures to protect everyone’s health. Visitors who do not adhere to safety policies and guidelines may be asked to leave.
FACE COVERINGS
Visitors ages two and older are required to wear a face covering during their visit.
Face coverings should fit properly, covering the nose, mouth, and chin with no large gaps on the outside of the face (i.e., no bandanas), and they should have a minimum of two layers (i.e., not a single-ply gaiter). Face shields are not permitted as a substitute for a face covering but may be worn over a face covering or mask. Face coverings or masks with an exhalation valve are not permitted.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Please maintain a safe social distance of six feet or more between households or groups at all times. Social distancing signage and directions will be found throughout our facility.
HYGIENE
Please wash and sanitize hands frequently during your visit and practice good hygiene. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout our facility.
PERSONAL BELONGINGS
We encourage you to limit the number of personal belongings and bags you bring into our facilities. Please note that we do not offer coat or bag storage at this time.