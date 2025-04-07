Jazmin Abasto-Ruggeri, grade 11

Cuthbertson High School, Waxhaw, NC

My product provides hospitalized children with a comforting plushie that reminds them of home. I created this plushie to help these courageous kids feel at home despite being away from it. My design features ultra-soft fabric and a built-in nebulizer, projector, and speaker; these features are all controllable via a mobile app or directly on the plushie. Each feature can be completely tailored to what each child considers “home,” from playing special music to encapsulating the child in a familiar scent. My design can help millions of hospitalized children across the globe so they don’t have to worry about when they might see home again. This plushie will make hospitalized children feel comforted and their parents grateful for seeing their children relieved from the heartbreaking homesickness while they continue their fight.