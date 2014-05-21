MENU
SEARCH
YOUR ACCOUNT
WHAT’S ON
EDUCATION
SHOP
YOUR ACCOUNT
Retrieve your visit
ACCOUNT
WHAT’S ON
Events & Talks
Current Exhibitions
Upcoming Exhibitions
Interaction Lab
Previous Exhibitions
Traveling Exhibitions
The Pen Experience
EDUCATION
Family Programs
School Programs
Emerging Designers
Professional Development
Master’s Program
Educator Resources & Lesson Plans
Design Camp
National Design Week
VISIT
COLLECTIONS
Join & Support
SEARCH
VISIT
Plan Your Visit
Buy Tickets
Getting Here
Tours
FAQ
Accessibility
COLLECTIONS
Explore the Collection
Object of the Week
Publications
Research Library
Videos & Recordings
Conservation
Study Centers
Join & Support
Membership
Donate Today
Corporate Support
YOUR ACCOUNT
EDUCATION
YOUR ACCOUNT
Retrieve your visit
ACCOUNT
EDUCATION
Family Programs
School Programs
Emerging Designers
Professional Development
Master’s Program
Educator Resources & Lesson Plans
Design Camp
National Design Week
VISIT
Join & Support
VISIT
Plan Your Visit
Buy Tickets
Getting Here
Tours
FAQ
Accessibility
Join & Support
Membership
Donate Today
Corporate Support
WHAT’S ON
SHOP
WHAT’S ON
Events & Talks
Current Exhibitions
Upcoming Exhibitions
Interaction Lab
Previous Exhibitions
Traveling Exhibitions
The Pen Experience
COLLECTIONS
SEARCH
COLLECTIONS
Explore the Collection
Object of the Week
Publications
Research Library
Videos & Recordings
Conservation
Study Centers
JOIN TODAY
CONNECT
BLOG
Smithsonian Open Access
Virtual exhibitions
Hours Today
Closed
2 E 91ST STREET
(BETWEEN 5TH & MADISON AVES.)
NEW YORK, NY
Digital Mansion
SHOP
Donate
Exhibitions
Object of the Week
Explore the Cooper Hewitt collection
Willi Smith Community Archive
Understanding the American designer’s life, work, and times