Advika Kalla, grade 11

North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics (NCSSM), Durham, NC

When Hurricane Helene hit picturesque Chimney Rock, North Carolina, it destroyed 73,000 properties and took over 100 lives. It disrupted the sense of home in the town, which had been lived in for generations. I aim to help rebuild this town that is resilient and restore its Indigenous heritage. My design honors Catawba Indigenous architecture and ensures resilience. It features circular structures with curved roofs for smoother wind flow and ventilation that increases downward force. Sites follow the mountain slopes and wind patterns; they use North Carolina’s red clay for thermal protection. The lofted foundation protects against floods. This design restores Chimney Rock’s sense of home by honoring its cultural history while adapting to climate challenges. It reinvigorates the town’s identity by creating resilient spaces for businesses and gatherings. Blending tradition with sustainability, it sets a model for mountain communities to rebuild for heritage and the future.