Maithili Chaudhari, grade 12

McNair Academic High School, Jersey City, NJ

This design was inspired by my hometown of Jersey City, where 40+ languages are spoken and almost 1/2 of the population is born outside the USA. In such an ethnically and culturally diverse city, many specific cultural neighborhoods have formed, allowing for connection over common roots but also creating clear separations. This Multicultural Pavilion is a mixed-use community space that can be used for art exhibits, social events, and performances. It includes an amphitheater-style stage, as well as various separated spaces connected by stairs and bridges. Its design blends Middle Eastern, Asian, European, and Latin American architectural elements. The Multicultural Pavilion allows for interaction between different cultures and creates a space for a variety of artists to showcase their work. It allows for year-round celebration of cultural differences and traditional practices side by side in a way that lets people find similarities between their heritages and creates a space where everyone is welcome.