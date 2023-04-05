Grace Guo, grade 11, and Jane Martens, grade 11

Carmel High School, Carmel, IN

We are presenting data on social determinants of health (SDOH)— economic stability, physical environment, education, food access, community, and health care—in the context of a single city, over five decades. We will show audiences the impact of SDOH in a community. SDOH affect the conditions of every citizen with different outcomes and risks based on which SDOH are prioritized. We are primarily using data from the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the World Health Organization, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The game layout of City Central allows players to act as a supervisor of city development and choose which SDOH to prioritize. The game layout will include a street view and map. An inventory will show what institutions are established. Pop-ups will show the city’s score based on SDOH metrics every five years. City Central will be an easily available online game with single and multiplayer options. Our design would educate audiences in an accessible way about the impacts SDOH have on even small communities. It shows local and national audiences how non-medical factors impact the health of individuals and communities and should be valued.