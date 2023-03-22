Deconstructing Power: W. E. B. Du Bois at the 1900 World’s Fair places decorative arts from Cooper Hewitt’s permanent collection in dialogue with 20 of W. E. B. Du Bois’ innovative data visualizations. On loan from the Library of Congress, these groundbreaking visualizations document the progress of Black Americans and life inside the veil of systemic oppression.

Cooper Hewitt and Smithsonian Libraries and Archives held a conversation highlighting the legacy of Du Bois’ work as a sociologist and historian. Moderated by Lanisa Kitchiner, consulting curator of Deconstructing Power, this program marked the launch of Smithsonian Libraries and Archives’ Research Collections in Conversations series. Speakers included Hollis L. Gentry Brown, Nilda Lopez, Cheryl D. Miller, and Kara Tucina Olidge.

SPECIAL THANKS

This featured program is in partnership with Smithsonian Libraries and Archives.

Deconstructing Power: W. E. B. Du Bois at the 1900 World’s Fair is made possible with major support from The Hearthland Foundation and Denise Littlefield Sobel. Additional support is provided by the Ehrenkranz Fund and The Felicia Fund.