Presented in collaboration with the Letterform Archive, San Francisco

What is Bauhaus typography, and why does it matter? Take a virtual tour of Letterform Archive’s exhibition Bauhaus Typography at 100, and get up close and personal with little-known works from the collection of Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. Look at key pieces of graphic design and learn how (and why) they were made. Discover the ideas, the people, and the stuff that made the Bauhaus an outsized legend whose influence is still felt today.

Ellen Lupton, senior curator of contemporary design, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum