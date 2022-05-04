Parsons School of Design/Cooper Hewitt Master’s Program in the History of Design and Curatorial Studies During the COVID-19 pandemic, designers, cartographers, and visual journalists visualized the invisible contours of an unfolding crisis. Organizations like The New York Times and Policy Map as well as individual artists and designers tracked the spread of the virus and exposed demographic inequities. Expanding on Cooper Hewitt’s current exhibition Design and Healing: Creative Responses to Epidemics, this talk shows how designers have used dots, lines, and colors to tell the most important story of our time.

Ellen Lupton, senior curator of contemporary design, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Julie Pastor, curatorial assistant, Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Elizabeth Sanders, MA candidate, Parsons School of Design/Cooper Hewitt MA Program in the History of Design and Curatorial Studies