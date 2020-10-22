In this age of information, designers can tell stories that can be shared more extensively than ever before, whether in print, within an immersive environment, or beyond. How does design serve as a medium through which to share experiences, spark wonder, and address meaningful issues?

In this program, Cooper Hewitt invites 2020 National Design Award winners Scott Dadich (Communication Design Award), Emily Gobeille and Theodore Watson of Design I/O (Digital Design Award), and 2018 National Design Award winner Michael Ellsworth (Co-founder and Principal, Civilization ) for a lively discussion on the link between storytelling and the “why” of design

ACCESSIBILITY

This free program will be hosted through Zoom, with the option to dial in as well. Details will be emailed to you upon registration. CART captioning will be provided. Please reach out to us with any information on how we can support your participation, and with requests for services by emailing CHAccess@si.edu.

ABOUT NATIONAL DESIGN MONTH

In 2020, National Design Week expands to a monthlong virtual celebration, gathering the country’s leading designers and communities around the country to celebrate the power of design in our everyday world. Held in conjunction with the National Design Awards, National Design Month will highlight the work of Award winners through a series of free virtual education programs throughout October including talks, tours, workshops, a professional development training, a college fair, and a career fair. Check back throughout October for new activities to be released on the Smithsonian Learning Lab and more!

