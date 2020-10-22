Learn more about the winners of the 2020 National Design Awards!
ACCESSIBILITY
This free program will be hosted through Zoom, with the option to dial in as well. Details will be emailed to you upon registration. CART captioning will be provided. Please reach out to us with any information on how we can support your participation, and with requests for services by emailing CHAccess@si.edu.
ABOUT NATIONAL DESIGN MONTH
In 2020, National Design Week expands to a monthlong virtual celebration, gathering the country’s leading designers and communities around the country to celebrate the power of design in our everyday world. Held in conjunction with the National Design Awards, National Design Month will highlight the work of Award winners through a series of free virtual education programs throughout October including talks, tours, workshops, a professional development training, a college fair, and a career fair. Check back throughout October for new activities to be released on the Smithsonian Learning Lab and more!
2020 SPECIAL THANKS