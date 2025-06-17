A conversation on building collaboration across space, time, place, and scale through Indigenous Hawaiian architecture.

For the final Session of the Making Home Saturday Series, a conversation on building collaboration across space, time, place, and scale through Indigenous Hawaiian architecture with architects Sean Connelly (Kanaka Hawai’i / Ilocano) and Dominic Leong (Kanaka Maoli) with filmmaker and curator Drew Kahuʻāina Broderick (Kanaka ʻŌiwi).

“Hālau Kūkulu Hawaiʻi: A Home That Builds Multitudes,” on view in Making Home, presents a hale (building) that embodies grassroots efforts to care for ʻāina, a Native Hawaiian term for land, meaning “that which feeds.” Organized by After Oceanic Built Environments Lab (Established 2010, Honolulu, Hawai‘i) and Leong Leong Architecture (Established 2009, New York, New York), this scalable design builds upon aspects of Indigenous Hawaiian architecture, adapting traditional hale and waʻa (canoe) lashing techniques—using cordage to secure built structures without metal fasteners—for contemporary architectural construction.