Over five years ago, 2025 National Design Award winner in Interior Design Little Wing Lee began work on the design for the interiors of Ray Harlem, a new building designed by architect Frida Escobedo in partnership with Handel Architects in Harlem, New York. The residential portion of the building will open its doors in Spring 2025. The building will also house the National Black Theater, due to open in two years.

Join Lee and Juanita Wichienkuer, one of Lee’s frequent collaborators, who will share insight into Lee’s design approach on projects including Ray Harlem as well as museums, hotels, and products revealing how interior designers and architects think on micro and macro scales together with various collaborators through a long-term design process.

SPEAKERS

Little Wing Lee is an interior designer known for her sharp eye for color, texture, and materiality, along with her thoughtful and narrative-driven approach to design. In 2019, she started Studio & Projects, whose work spans cultural institutions, commercial environments, public and private hospitality spaces, intimate residences, and products. Driven by human experience, compelling narratives, and the profound power of beauty, Studio & Projects explores design as a holistic exercise by drawing upon the expertise of a diverse range of collaborators. Lee also founded Black Folks in Design, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to bring awareness to and promote the cultural contributions, excellence, and importance of Black designers.

Juanita Wichienkuer is an award-winning design leader with deep expertise in museum and hospitality environments. With a career spanning leading firms such as Ralph Appelbaum Associates—where she was the lead exhibit designer for the History Galleries at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture—and Atelier Ace / Ace Hotel, where she served as Director of Architecture & Interiors, Juanita brings a multidisciplinary approach to storytelling through space. Most recently, she led exhibit design at Smithsonian Exhibits and now serves as Associate Creative Director at G&A. Her work has been exhibited at the Venice Biennale, MoMA, and the Center for Architecture in New York, and featured in publications including The New York Times, 60 Minutes (CBS News), and Architectural Record. She also serves as a judge for the Smithsonian Excellence in Exhibits Awards.