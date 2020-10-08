As climate change reshapes the planet, how can design advance solutions that promote a healthy, sustainable future for all?

In this salon, the inaugural winner of the 2020 National Design Award for Climate Action, Susannah Drake (Founding Principal, dlandstudio) for the Sponge Park, is joined by 2017 National Design Award winner Susan Szenasy (former editor-in-chief, Metropolis) and 2019 National Design Award winner Mark Chambers (Director, Mayor’s Office of Sustainability), discussing the City of New York’s game-changing initiatives to create the world’s greenest big city and examine how systems thinking informs local architecture and planning.

Learn more about the winners of the 2020 National Design Awards!

ACCESSIBILITY

This free program will be hosted through Zoom, with the option to dial in as well. Details will be emailed to you upon registration. CART captioning will be provided. Please reach out to us with any information on how we can support your participation, and with requests for services by emailing CHAccess@si.edu.

ABOUT NATIONAL DESIGN MONTH

In 2020, National Design Week expands to a monthlong virtual celebration, gathering the country’s leading designers and communities around the country to celebrate the power of design in our everyday world. Held in conjunction with the National Design Awards, National Design Month will highlight the work of Award winners through a series of free virtual education programs throughout October including talks, tours, workshops, a professional development training, a college fair, and a career fair. Check back throughout October for new activities to be released on the Smithsonian Learning Lab and more!

2020 SPECIAL THANKS

The Climate Action Award is made possible with support from Lowercarbon Capital.