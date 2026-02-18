RR-126 Radio-Phonograph, 1965; Designed by Achille Castiglioni (Italian, 1918-2002) and Pier Giacomo Castiglioni, (Italian, 1913-1968); Manufactured by Brionvega, S.p.A (Milan, Italy); Plywood, plastic, aluminum, polycarbonate, electronic components; H x W x D (speakers on sides): 46.5 × 121 × 36.5 cm (18 5/16 × 47 5/8 × 14 3/8 in.); H x W x D (speakers on top): 92.5 × 61.5 × 36.5 cm (36 7/16 × 24 3/16 × 14 3/8 in.); Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum; Gift of George R. Kravis II, 2018-22-96-a/c; Photo: Matt Flynn
Art of Noise shows how design shapes the way we experience music—how and where we listen to it, how it’s communicated visually, and what we choose to hear. For many people, these design choices feel like a part of the music itself; they become a key part of how we remember and understand sound in a multisensory way—through our ears, our eyes, and our sense of touch.
Organized by the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA) and adapted to the history of the New York music scene for its East Coast presentation, Art of Noise presents hundreds of works that have shaped our relationship to music over the past century. From concert posters to record albums, phonographs to digital music players, handheld radios to sound systems, the exhibition demonstrates how our experiences are built by both the sounds we hear and the objects that help illustrate or activate them, whether through color and composition or through form, material, and mechanics.
AMPLIFYING MUSIC THROUGH GROUNDBREAKING GRAPHIC DESIGN
Unforgettable album covers, flamboyant posters, and eye-catching flyers demonstrate graphic design’s ability to provide a visual accompaniment to auditory experiences. These visual outputs are so correlated with the sound that genres of music are often associated with specific typographic styles, color palettes, and even production techniques—from hand-drawn to photocopied to digitally manipulated.
MUSIC TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATIVE PRODUCT DESIGN
The look and feel of music players—including radios, stereos, boomboxes, turntables, and portable devices—has developed alongside advancements in technology and evolving cultural aesthetics. Art of Noise maps these expressive styles and iconic product designs, from the mechanical and analog playback devices of a hundred years ago to the modern tools that deliver nearly infinite access to digital streaming.
LISTENING ROOM BY DEVON TURNBULL
Central to the exhibition’s experience and located on the first floor of Cooper Hewitt is HiFi Pursuit Listening Room Dream No. 3, a large-scale, handmade, audio system by multi-disciplinary artist Devon Turnbull. The listening room is programmed daily and activated throughout the run of the exhibition with either special live operator appearances or genre specific playlists.
EXHIBITION DESIGN BY TEENAGE ENGINEERING
The exhibition environment is designed in collaboration with Stockholm-based teenage engineering, whose groundbreaking speakers and synthesizers have garnered an international following. Museum visitors will encounter a new interactive seating environment designed by teenage engineering with a custom-designed device for audio playback that allows visitors to interact and discover new music. The device contains curated playlists that span genres and eras, with songs focused on the incredible range of music created or augmented in New York.
Various resources are available to support your visit to Art of Noise. All in-gallery videos will have sound descriptions. Image descriptions will be available on the exhibition’s accessibility webpage. Large print labels, sound dampening over-ear headphones, and other sensory materials will be available for use in the galleries. Visit the In-Gallery Resources page to learn more. More information about accessibility at Cooper Hewitt is available on the museum’s website.
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Art of Noise is organized by SFMOMA and curated by Joseph Becker, Curator of Architecture and Design, SFMOMA, with support from Divya Saraf, former Curatorial Assistant in Architecture and Design, SFMOMA. The presentation at Cooper Hewitt is curated by Joseph Becker with support from Cynthia Trope, Associate Curator of Product Design and Decorative Arts.
Exhibition design by teenage engineering. Architect of Record, and fabrication by Pink Sparrow. Exhibition graphic design by Associate.
SUPPORT
This exhibition is made possible by the August Heckscher Exhibition Fund, the Ehrenkranz Fund, the Barbara and Morton Mandel Design Gallery Endowment Fund, the Fisher Arts Impact Fund, and Jonathan Schroeder and Janet Borgerson.
In this curator-guided tour of Art of Noise, visitors will explore one hundred years of design for sound. From concert posters to record albums, phonographs to digital music players, handheld radios to sound systems, Art of Noise takes visitors on an exploration of how design has transformed people’s relationship to music over the past century. This tour will be led by Cindy Trope, Associate Curator of Product Design and Decorative Arts.
Join Cooper Hewitt for a two-part program inspired by the exhibition Art of Noise. Explore how music intersects with product and graphic design through the perspectives of leading audio designers, music writers, and cultural documenters.
In Part 1, dive into the world of contemporary speaker design with fast-paced presentations by New York’s rising audio innovators—Deborah Garcia, Mo Yasin, and Zoë Mowat and Dave Shaw of Waves and Frequencies. Learn about their strategies for spatial activation, home audio enhancement, and live event sound system set ups.
Then, for Part 2, enjoy a dynamic conversation where writer and curator Vince Aletti speaks with DJ partners and publishers Barbie Bertisch and Paul Raffaele of Love Injection. Together with moderator Matthew Higgs, they’ll unpack the visual language of album covers, posters and flyers. Discover how music’s graphic design, including typography, color, and production techniques and discuss graphic design’s ability to help shape memories and history. Expect a lively show-and-tell as Aletti and Love Injection share stories and rare examples from their experiences documenting, collecting, and distributing this cultural ephemera.
In celebration of the Art of Noise exhibition, join Cooper Hewitt for an exclusive HiFi walking tour of three New York City audio destinations in downtown Manhattan.
We’ll start at Arup, a global leader in built environment design. Raj Patel, Arup Fellow for Acoustics and Audiovisual Design, and his colleagues Joseph Digerness and Ryan Cox, will share insights from decades of acoustics, audio, and architectural research and tell us more about the Arup SoundLab®—a space designed to explore, understand, and perfect the science of sound to shape desired outcomes—and the next generation of the facility opening later in 2026.
Next, we’ll walk to All Blues Musiquarium, a Japanese-inspired listening lounge which sits just above the legendary record store Mixtape Club. We’ll enjoy a guided tour of their two distinct sonic spaces, browse rare vinyl, and unwind with drinks and snacks in an atmosphere where music does the talking.
Drop in to the museum on the second Saturday of each month for hands-on family activities! In March, get creative together and make a custom band t‑shirt with Bushwick Print Lab. Families will learn the basics of screen printing—from sketching and cutting a paper stencil to pulling colorful ink across a screen with a squeegee.
Drop in to the museum during February’s mid-winter school break for hands-on family activities! On Tuesday, explore the world of sound! Check out music‑listening devices—from early 1900s radios to a jukebox, hi‑fi systems, speakers, and modern headphones—in Art of Noise, an exhibition about how music has been heard and shared over the last 100 years.
Find out how sound travels and learn about electromagnetism by building your very own paper‑cup speaker to take home. Music isn’t just something we hear—it’s something we see, too! Discover how concert posters and album covers express the feeling of different styles of music like folk, rock, punk, and hip‑hop. Then put sounds and images together by designing your own band button.
This February, explore the world of sound! Check out music‑listening devices—from early radios to a jukebox, hi‑fi systems, speakers, and modern headphones—in Art of Noise, an exhibition about how music has been heard and shared over the last 100 years. Find out how sound travels and learn about electromagnetism by building your very own paper‑cup speaker to take home.
Featured Image:
