The Making Home Lecture Series at the Irwin S. Chanin School of Architecture of The Cooper Union presents four free public lectures featuring Making Home—Smithsonian Design Triennial exhibition participants paired with designers, artists, professionals, and Cooper Union faculty discussing the exhibition’s exploration of home and its relation to design, data, justice, history, and building.

For the second event in the series, Making Home with Justice, Deanna Van Buren, architect and founder of Designing Justice + Designing Spaces, will discuss the ecosystem(s) of care required to end mass incarceration, including the installation “Architecture of Reentry” in the exhibition Making Home—Smithsonian Design Triennial. Designing Justice + Designing Spaces is a design, architecture, and real-estate nonprofit working to end mass incarceration and advocating for restorative justice solutions through the built environment. DJDS works collaboratively with restorative justice program providers to design customized spaces at the same time the context of the program is being developed.

The lecture will include a presentation of Designing Justice + Designing Spaces’ recent work and a panel discussion with program providers who have developed innovative programming for peacemaking and restorative justice in the city and state of New York, including Sethu Nair, director of alternative dispute resolution and restorative practices at the Center for Creative Conflict Resolution, and Aaron Arnold, chief development officer of All Rise.

The program will be moderated by Guillermo Ruiz de Teresa, Deputy Director and Curator at Storefront for Art and Architecture.