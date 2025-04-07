Moira Malhotra, grade 11, and Skyla Willems, grade 11

Academy of Allied Health and Sciences, Neptune, NJ

Teacher: Melissa Pitman

Our design is for everyone and is in response to ongoing conflicts. Our website, The Peace Initiative, features three components: a hotline for students to share experiences of racial hate, fostering empathy among victims; mandatory lesson plans for teachers to offer unbiased insights into global conflicts; and a “Spot the Hate” guide that helps identify signs of hate. Our design will positively impact victims of hate. Students will feel more united in their communities because they can come together with others. This design can be used across the United States to help bring awareness of racial hate.