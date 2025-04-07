Mina Mori, grade 11

Hunter College High School, New York, NY

Growing up with neurodiverse friends/family, I realized that many NYC playgrounds lack sensory spaces for neurodiverse children, or activities for individuals with “invisible” disabilities not covered by the ADA. This deficiency limits children’s ability to engage and play. Wonderland Park is an inclusive and sensory-friendly playground for all; key features are the Sensory Space, especially beneficial to autistic children; the Starlight Symphonies for music exploration; and the Mystic Mountain with various climbing routes for all activity levels. Its core concepts are creativity, community/kindness, and development of motor skills. My universal design fosters a sense of community by including activities for everyone, regardless of their activity levels or disabilities, with sensory-friendly spaces that help kids socialize and have fun. My approach can inspire communities nationwide to create welcoming and accessible spaces that cultivate a genuine feeling of belonging.