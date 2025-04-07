Kevin Chen, grade 12 and Lance Lim, grade 12

Glen A. Wilson High School, Hacienda Heights, CA

Teacher: Justin Ro

Our online meet-and-greet app, called Tender, focuses on intuitive design curated for seniors. Booting up, you’ll see a profile creation screen (after registering) where you can customize your appeal to peers. After the 10-minute setup time, you can reach the seniors around you! Bridging the generation gap between seniors and young people is an ongoing challenge no matter the era, and isolation is a persistent issue faced by the older generation. We developed Tender in hopes of reaching out globally to lonely seniors so that they may find connections in their community.