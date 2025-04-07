Brendan Li, grade 11

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Alexandria, VA

Social media has divided our generations by reducing connection to keeping up with trends, but connection goes beyond shared slang or humor. For children who are growing up in the suburbs during the digital age, few physical spaces exist for real connection. We need public spaces that unite old and young. Everkind Playground, a fusion of “every kind” and “forever kindness,” is a free public playground open to all ages. I designed the park to be climate aware and people first. Its centerpiece is a dual track with kinetic tiles to power lights. The wide paths have gentle slopes that are wheelchair and walker friendly. Seniors exercise on self-powering equipment, adults work on table swings, and children play on slides—all in one place. Everkind Playground isn’t just a park; it’s a model for inclusive, sustainable public spaces. Though it starts with one city, my design can inspire communities everywhere to rethink accessibility and human connection.