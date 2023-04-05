Sarah Basil, grade 12

Bergen County Academies, Hackensack, NJ

Teacher: Scott Lang

Gun violence is becoming more common. Anyone could fall victim to having their lives cut short by these tragic incidents. My design is an app called “Arm Us With Awareness” that addresses gun violence in the United States. It highlights important statistics, such as shooter intent and demographics of victims. I researched gun violence statistics in the United States through the Gun Violence Archive. I also used data from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. My app displays different data visualizations of gun violence. I utilized a cohesive color palette and simple design. I used common symbols (gun pictograph, different people, identifying icons) to show the impact of gun violence on communities. Users can download the app to get updates and interactive graphics on gun violence. The statistics and interactive elements raise awareness on gun violence among communities.