Isabel Bozdogan, grade 12, and Camila Montero, grade 12

Design and Architecture Senior High, Miami, FL

Teacher: Eric Hankin

We have designed modules for a community-built art and design education center by adapting the South American indigenous tradition of “Minga,” which stands for collective labor done to promote social utility. The design would be implemented in low-income neighborhoods, which would partner with local architecture firms to help guide the project at local public schools. This exercise would consist of creating symmetrical folding rhombuses made out of wood framing, with joint connections that various communities will put together to create unique configurations. This program would take place within the structure that is built, creating an immersive experience. Our design encourages communal togetherness, allowing adults to revert to a child-like state of wonder and providing them with metaphorical and physical building blocks. This exercise would allow participants to be a part of the design process, learning first-hand about the values and principles of the architectural field.