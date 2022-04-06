Caroline Berthin, grade 12

Design and Architecture Senior High, Miami, FL

Teacher: Eric Hankin

There is a need to disseminate credible information and resources regarding immigration policies in the United States to unauthorized immigrants who are unfamiliar with their rights and those who know of unauthorized immigrants. The “Know Your Rights: Immigrant Resources” poster serves to advocate for the rights of immigrants. It can be put up in public spaces such as schools, libraries, and other government buildings, or passed out to the public. It includes phone numbers, websites, local campaigns, and lawyer listings, all accessible through scannable QR codes that can be stored on users’ devices for easy access. The “Know Your Rights: Immigrant Resources” poster is a simple and sustainable solution for unauthorized immigrants that can be mass-produced, allowing for the easy dissemination of information.