Erin Saya Ahn, grade 10

Roosevelt High School, Seattle, WA

Communication is incredibly fluid—we can share culture, art, and ideas using our languages and dialects. I want to reimagine the world of communication and healthcare by encouraging inclusivity as a step toward health equity and world peace. I want people to look past barriers and help others in a way that truly makes a difference. My visual medical diagnosis brochure enables easy doctor-patient communication. This brochure will allow the patient to express their needs, regardless of linguistic or speech barriers by removing social, religious, and gender obstacles so the patient can get the care they need. No matter what condition the patient has, I want the doctor to have the right information to make a diagnosis and provide the best care. This tool could also be adapted as a digital interface.