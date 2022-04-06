Bianca Arcayena, grade 12

Bergen County Academies, Hackensack, NJ

Teacher: Scott Lang

Lawful: A Court Game for All examines the balance of justice through law, how justice is decided, and how corruption can spread. The simplified game format helps students learn about how laws are used to create equity in society. It can also show how laws and people can be manipulated for the benefit of someone else. I want this design to show users the reality of the difficulty in achieving justice, as well as finding peace in the aftermath of court cases.