Doorways into Open Access is an augmented reality experience that transports audiences back a century to Paris of “La Belle Epoque,” a golden era that began in the early 1870s and lasted through the beginning of WWI in 1914. Downloading the app opens a virtual portal to 1912, inviting travelers to learn about artifacts of the time drawn from the Smithsonian’s Open Access collection in a gorgeous virtual space. Download the poster to share Doorways into Open Access with your community.

ABOUT THE TEAM: Lorem Ipsum is an experience design agency integrating physical and digital design to deliver dynamic and connected experiences.

TEAM MEMBERS: Abigail Honor — Partner; Jean-Pierre Dufresne — Head of Marketing; Angelo Calilap — Creative Director; Gevorg Manukyan — Sr. Engineering Manager; Alex Robete — Art Director; Bruce Chilton — Editor/Animator; Jackie Contreras — Post Production Supervisor; Yan Vizinberg — Partner; Chris Cooper — Partner; Anton Urkin — 3D Animator