Treasure Hunt: Space Mission is a multiplayer treasure hunt game that offers players an interactive, social learning experience utilizing artifacts from the Smithsonian’s Open Access collections. Players discover, authenticate, and collect digital artifacts to score points and win the game, while learning from each other in the process.

ABOUT THE TEAM: ScienceVR creates a delightful knowledge metaverse for learning science and history.

TEAM MEMBERS: Jackie Lee, Ph.D — Project Lead Developer/Designer; Yen-Ling Kuo — Developer; Caitlin Krause — Creative Producer, Educator; William Hsia — Audio Design Intern; Edison Lee — 3D Avatar Development Intern