Skye Peterson, age 18

Communications High School, Wall Township, NJ

Teacher: Laura Fallon

The placement and naming of “feminine napkin” dispensers can be harmful to transgender men. Even if they are found in men’s restrooms, they are typically located in the common area which would reveal the person’s identity as transgender. The Accessible Hygiene Product Dispenser would be found in both men’s and women’s restrooms attached to the sanitary receptacles inside each stall. These dispensers will be smaller, the contents preferably free, and they will have simple, reliable mechanisms to get the product to the user. The Accessible Hygiene Product Dispenser allows transgender men and other users to be more comfortable and discreet, while enhancing overall ease of use.