Priya Agarwal, age 17, and Anika Agnihotri, age 16

Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering, Rockaway, NJ

A lack of representation in media has been a consistent problem within our society. Underrepresented family structures, such as LGBTQ+ couples or multiracial families, are rarely portrayed. Children in these families often feel excluded when they cannot identify with what they see around them. Our idea is a custom storybook platform where parents can design characters of their family on our website. There are various avatars to choose from with a wide range of skin colors, hairstyles, facial features, and cultural garments. Picture books with these characters can be custom printed and mailed.