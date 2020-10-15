Design Salon: Social Impact

How can designers change the paradigm of creative production to amplify emerging creatives’ ideas, support individuals to be self-sufficient, and use design radically to solve global issues? Joining 2020 National Design Award winners Abrima Erwiah of Studio One Eighty Nine (Emerging Designer Award), Aziz Hasan of Kickstarter (Design Visionary Award) and Angela Hariche of Catapult Design (Product Design Award) is 2014 National Design Award winner Angela Brooks (Principal, Brooks + Scarpa Architects, Inc.) for a conversation on the power of design to drive social change across the realms of creativity, production, and the global community.

Learn more about the winners of the 2020 National Design Awards!

About National Design Month

In 2020, National Design Week expands to a monthlong virtual celebration, gathering the country’s leading designers and communities around the country to celebrate the power of design in our everyday world. Held in conjunction with the National Design Awards, National Design Month will highlight the work of Award winners through a series of free virtual education programs throughout October including talks, tours, workshops, a professional development training, a college fair, and a career fair. Check back throughout October for new activities to be released on the Smithsonian Learning Lab and more!

2020 Special Thanks