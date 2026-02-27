In Part 1, dive into the world of contemporary speaker design with fast-paced presentations by New York’s rising audio innovators—Deborah Garcia, Mo Yasin, and Zoë Mowat and Dave Shaw of Waves and Frequencies. Learn about their strategies for spatial activation, home audio enhancement, and live event sound system set ups.

SPEAKERS PART 1

Deborah Garcia is a spatial activator specializing in sonic and structural disruption. She currently teaches at the Yale School of Architecture and is Residency Director and Curator of the Institute for Public Architecture in New York.

Zoë Mowat and David Shaw are the founders of Waves and Frequencies (WAF Audio), a hi-fi project based in New York and Ontario, Canada. Their approach to sound was shaped by DIY dance culture over many years of friendship, seeing high-fidelity sound as conduit for connection through music. Both industrial designers and DJs, they design and manufacture loudspeakers that bridge acoustic engineering, furniture design, and the social experience of listening.

Mo Yasin is a Sudanese-American DJ, speaker designer, and event producer from Virginia. Shaped by years behind the counter at record shops and driven by a deep passion for the sound system traditions of New York, the UK, and Jamaica, Yasin embodies a true do-it-yourself ethos. A quiet, decade-long career as a DJ in New York has evolved into an audio practice that merges technical precision with a wide-ranging musical sensibility, utilizing his custom-built sound system as a tool to explore and continually refine the dance floor experience.