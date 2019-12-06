Celebrate the 20th anniversary of the National Design Awards at Cooper Hewitt!

In this 20 minute talk, Patricia Moore | Design Mind Award + Pinar Guvenc, board member, Open Style Lab | Emerging Designer Award, talk with Cooper Hewitt Curatorial Director Cara McCarty speak on the topic “Why Inclusive Design Matters”

ABOUT NATIONAL DESIGN WEEK

Launched in 2006, National Design Week is held each year in conjunction with the National Design Awards program. During National Design Week, Cooper Hewitt’s award-winning Education Department hosts a series of free education programs centered around the vision and work of the National Design Award winners. National Design Week culminates with the National Design Awards Gala. View all programs and events here.