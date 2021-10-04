Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum hosts this lively conversation among winners and jurors of the 2021 National Design Awards, which recognize innovation and impact and the power of design to change the world.

The discussion looks at contemporary challenges and opportunities in design, including equity and climate change, as well as the role of collaboration as part of the design process, particularly with local communities.

Moderated by 2021 National Design Award Juror Kofi Boone (Professor, NC State University), the panel features 2021 National Design Award winners Doris Sung (Climate Action Award for InVert™ Self-Shading Window), Bryan Lee, Jr. of Colloqate Design (Emerging Designer Award), and Mia Lehrer of Studio-MLA (Landscape Architecture Award).