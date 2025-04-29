Take a deep dive into the creative process and extraordinary designs of midcentury designer Alexander Girard (1907-1993). Join designer Todd Oldham and writer Kiera Coffee in a discussion around their new publication, Alexander Girard: Let the Sun In (Phaidon, 2024), with Susan Brown, Associate Curator and Acting Head of Textiles. Brown will highlight Cooper Hewitt’s extensive holdings of Girard textiles and objects, and the ways in which his sensational colors and patterns are still inspiring designers and design lovers today.