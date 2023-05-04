In the mid-1960s, Madeleine Moore-Burrell began her career in industrial design at Henry Dreyfuss’s firm in New York City, where she was the only woman of color on staff. She contributed to the design of important new symbols for major clients including American Airlines, John Deere, Polaroid, and Singer Manufacturing Company. Her symbols for camera functions were suggested as the international standard in the Symbol Sourcebook’s Photography section.

Watch and hear Madeleine Moore-Burrell talk about how her experiences with dyslexia gave her the insight to advise Henry Dreyfuss on the development and readability of symbol designs.