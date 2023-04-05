Yoona Lee, grade 11, St. Paul’s School, Concord, NH, and

Yoojung Shin, grade 10, Phillips Academy Andover, Andover, MA

Our design visualizes the experiences of disabled veterans boarding airplanes. We used data from a New York Times article showing the hardships of Charles Brown, a paralyzed veteran. We created a customer journey map showing emotions of this veteran’s experiences when boarding an airplane. With this data visualization, we wanted to support Paralyzed Veterans of America. We represented each emotion that a disabled veteran may feel while boarding an airplane with a symbol. We analyzed each task and action during this process. We then created a pattern of overlapping emotions. This pattern becomes a sequence. Our infographic will help airplane users be more attentive and thoughtful toward all disabled fliers. Users can access this infographic through pamphlets or booklets placed in airplane seats.