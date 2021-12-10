During the COVID-19 pandemic, mutual aid organizations around the world delivered food to neighbors in need, ran errands for housebound people, and created masks and other protective equipment. Many of these loosely organized groups relied on social media and tools like Google Docs to organize volunteers.

Content from the exhibition Design and Healing: Creative Responses to Epidemics, curated by MASS Design Group and Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum

Greenpoint Fridge, New York City, 2020–21

Greenpoint Fridge is a facility for donating and picking up food. Thousands of similar services have formed around the world.

#FilltheWallswithHope Poster, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 2020

More than 1,500 posters about hope, care, and solidarity were pasted to shuttered storefronts and city walls in Philadelphia. Many of these poster walls were installed at food distribution sites.

Mutual Aid 101 Toolkit, 2020

In March 2020, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and organizer Mariame Kaba began encouraging communities in New York City to help each other in the pandemic. Mutual aid promotes sharing instead of hoarding, making decisions by consensus, and valuing all human lives.