Thanks to Writing with Open Access, you can explore the Smithsonian’s vast Open Access collections guided by your thoughts. Write something. Wait a moment, and a collage of related images will appear. Whether for creative inspiration, scholarly research, or to tackle writer’s block, this novel, web-based interface helps generate new ideas, and supports ten languages.

TEAM MEMBERS: Jono Brandel — Project Lead; Sunny Oh — Designer; Hiroaki Yamane — Creative Technologist