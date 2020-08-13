Designing on the Front Lines | Season 1, Summer 2020
Designing on the Front Lines (DOTFL) is a series of online conversations organized by the Health Design Lab at Jefferson University School of Medicine with Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. Twelve live sessions were recorded during Summer 2020, as Covid-19 spread to cities and rural areas around the United States and the world. In each episode, doctors, nurses, designers, architects, and other professionals discuss design as a weapon against Covid-19. Topics discussed include designing medical devices and PPE; addressing racism’s role in the pandemic; redesigning patient rooms and emergency departments; and creating new rituals for death and grieving. Delivered via Zoom, the conversations are moderated by Dr. Morgan Hutchinson and Dr. Matthew Fields, emergency physicians and faculty in the Health Design Lab.
Episode 1 | May 8, 2020
Rich Levitan, Airway Cam
Episode 2 | May 15, 2020
JT Tan | The PreVent Project
Alfred Atanda Jr, MD | Telehealth and Orthopedics
Bon Ku, MD, and Ellen Lupton | Health Design Thinking
Episode 3 | May 22, 2020
Sabrina Paseman | FixTheMask
Nick Dawson | Emergency Design Collective
Erin Peavey, HKS Architects | Healthy Environments
Episode 4 | May 29, 2020
Trish Henwood, MD, and Efrat Kean, MD | Jefferson University Emergency Department COVID Taskforce
Eden Lew, Designer | The Last Mile
Mike Natter, MD | Documenting COVID-19 Through Art
Episode 5 | June 5, 2020
Marion Leary, RN, MSN, MPH, FAHA | NurseHack4Health
Ashley Howell, BSN, RN | Nursing and Black Lives Matter
Bryan C. Lee, Colloqate Design | Design and Anti-Racism
Episode 6 | June 12, 2020
Aditi Joshi, MD | Telehealth and Emergency Medicine
Sheila Sanhi, MD, FACC | Telehealth and Cardiology
George Aye, Designer | Designing for the Greater Good
Episode 7 | June 19, 2020
Norma Padron | Health Economics
Emily Silverman, MD | The Nocturnists Podcast
Juhan Sonin, Designer, GoInvo | Communication Design
Episode 8 | June 26, 2020
Dennis Boyle, Designer, IDEO | COVID-19 and Design Innovation
Sheila Ruder, Architect, HKS Architects | Redesigning the Emergency Room
Emma Greer, Architect, Carlo Ratti Associates | CURA Emergency Respiratory Unit
James Pickney II, MD | Family Medicine
Episode 9 | July 10, 2020
Sunny Williams, Founder, TinyDocs | Communicating to Kids
Rhea Boyd, MD, MPH | No Sanctuary: Racism and COVID-19
Michael Murphy, Architect, MASS Design Group | Architecture After COVID-19
Episode 10 | July 17, 2020
Stesha Doku, MD | Designing Digital Products
Rachel Smith, Designer | Design to Combat COVID-19
Nzinga Harrison, MD | Mental Health and Telehealth
Episode 11 | July 24, 2020
Michelle Flood, PhD, MPSI | Health Design Research in Primary Care During COVID-19
Kimberly Dowdell, AIA, NOMA, MPA | Equitable Health and Equitable Cities
Andrew W. Ibrahim, MD, MSc | Racism, Health Disparities, and COVID-19
Robert Fabricant and Pragya Mishra, Dalberg Design | Designing Public Health Emergency Operations Centers in West Africa
Episode 12 | July 31, 2020
Miya Osaki, Designer, Diagram and SVA | Co-Design with Care
Ijeoma Azodo, MD, Surgeon | Health Service Design for COVID-19
Natasha Margot Blum, Designer, Blum Line and Emergency Design Collective | Death, Dying and COVID-19