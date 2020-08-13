Designing on the Front Lines | Season 1, Summer 2020

Designing on the Front Lines (DOTFL) is a series of online conversations organized by the Health Design Lab at Jefferson University School of Medicine with Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. Twelve live sessions were recorded during Summer 2020, as Covid-19 spread to cities and rural areas around the United States and the world. In each episode, doctors, nurses, designers, architects, and other professionals discuss design as a weapon against Covid-19. Topics discussed include designing medical devices and PPE; addressing racism’s role in the pandemic; redesigning patient rooms and emergency departments; and creating new rituals for death and grieving. Delivered via Zoom, the conversations are moderated by Dr. Morgan Hutchinson and Dr. Matthew Fields, emergency physicians and faculty in the Health Design Lab.

Episode 1 | May 8, 2020

Rich Levitan, Airway Cam

Episode 2 | May 15, 2020

JT Tan | The PreVent Project

Alfred Atanda Jr, MD | Telehealth and Orthopedics

Bon Ku, MD, and Ellen Lupton | Health Design Thinking

Episode 3 | May 22, 2020

Sabrina Paseman | FixTheMask

Nick Dawson | Emergency Design Collective

Erin Peavey, HKS Architects | Healthy Environments

Episode 4 | May 29, 2020

Trish Henwood, MD, and Efrat Kean, MD | Jefferson University Emergency Department COVID Taskforce

Eden Lew, Designer | The Last Mile

Mike Natter, MD | Documenting COVID-19 Through Art

Episode 5 | June 5, 2020

Marion Leary, RN, MSN, MPH, FAHA | NurseHack4Health

Ashley Howell, BSN, RN | Nursing and Black Lives Matter

Bryan C. Lee, Colloqate Design | Design and Anti-Racism

Episode 6 | June 12, 2020

Aditi Joshi, MD | Telehealth and Emergency Medicine

Sheila Sanhi, MD, FACC | Telehealth and Cardiology

George Aye, Designer | Designing for the Greater Good

Episode 7 | June 19, 2020

Norma Padron | Health Economics

Emily Silverman, MD | The Nocturnists Podcast

Juhan Sonin, Designer, GoInvo | Communication Design

Episode 8 | June 26, 2020

Dennis Boyle, Designer, IDEO | COVID-19 and Design Innovation

Sheila Ruder, Architect, HKS Architects | Redesigning the Emergency Room

Emma Greer, Architect, Carlo Ratti Associates | CURA Emergency Respiratory Unit

James Pickney II, MD | Family Medicine

Episode 9 | July 10, 2020

Sunny Williams, Founder, TinyDocs | Communicating to Kids

Rhea Boyd, MD, MPH | No Sanctuary: Racism and COVID-19

Michael Murphy, Architect, MASS Design Group | Architecture After COVID-19

Episode 10 | July 17, 2020

Stesha Doku, MD | Designing Digital Products

Rachel Smith, Designer | Design to Combat COVID-19

Nzinga Harrison, MD | Mental Health and Telehealth

Episode 11 | July 24, 2020

Michelle Flood, PhD, MPSI | Health Design Research in Primary Care During COVID-19

Kimberly Dowdell, AIA, NOMA, MPA | Equitable Health and Equitable Cities

Andrew W. Ibrahim, MD, MSc | Racism, Health Disparities, and COVID-19

Robert Fabricant and Pragya Mishra, Dalberg Design | Designing Public Health Emergency Operations Centers in West Africa

Episode 12 | July 31, 2020

Miya Osaki, Designer, Diagram and SVA | Co-Design with Care

Ijeoma Azodo, MD, Surgeon | Health Service Design for COVID-19

Natasha Margot Blum, Designer, Blum Line and Emergency Design Collective | Death, Dying and COVID-19