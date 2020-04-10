Posted by Hannah Maureen Holden on April 10, 2020 Can you spot 10 egg-shaped objects from the Cooper Hewitt collection hidden in the entrance of Carnegie mansion? Download and print the puzzle (includes answer sheet) Egg Chair And Ottoman. Designed by Arne Jacobsen (Danish, 1902 – 1971); Denmark; steel, cotton, latex foam rubber; 1971-17-2-a/c Vinaigrette (France), early 19th century. Silver, niello; H x diam.: 2.5 x 3.5 cm (1 x 1 3/8 in.); Gift of Mrs. William Meeker Wood; 1909-6-1 Vinaigrette. Gift of Anonymous Donor; 1967-45-129-a/d Custard Cup, Lid, And Saucer (Russia). Manufactured by Kornilow Bros. (Russia); glazed porcelain; 1956-188-3-a/c Box In The Shape Of An Egg, early 18th century. Worked tortoiseshell inlaid with gold; L x Di: 7.5 × 4.5 cm (2 15/16 × 1 3/4 in.); Gift of Anonymous Donor; 1967-48-33 Ostrich Egg And Stand, 17th century. After Johannes Meyer (Swiss, 1655 – 1712); carved egg shell (ostrich); H x diam.: 15 x 11 cm (5 7/8 x 4 5/16 in.); Gift of the Estate of James Hazen Hyde; 1960-1-27-a,b Box. H x diam.: 8 x 6 cm (3 1/8 x 2 3/8 in.); Gift of Sarah Cooper Hewitt; 1931-84-21 Charm in the form of an egg Pendant, 1880–1900. Russia; gold, enamel; Overall: 2.4 x 1.3 cm (15/16 x 1/2 in.); Gift of Charlotte Y. Salisbury in loving memory of her husband, Harrison E. Salisbury; 1995-15-2 Cassolette (perfume Burner Or Essence Vessel) (France), ca. 1785–90. Marble, gilt bronze; H x W x D: 22.5 x 11 x 11 cm (8 7/8 x 4 5/16 x 4 5/16 in.); Gift of Anonymous Donor; 1957-100-18-a,b Bonbonnière (England), ca. 1755. Previously owned by Maria Wyman; raised and chased gold, carved gray agate, enameling on gold; H x diam.: 4.3 x 3 cm (1 11/16 x 1 3/16 in.); Gift of the Panwy Foundation, from the collection of Maria Wyman; 1994-129-3