2022 National Design Award Winners

Fashion Design

Willy Chavarria launched his eponymous label in 2015 with a sensitive and cinematic approach. Chavarria takes content from his own upbringing in both agricultural fields and housing projects of the San Joaquin Valley in California and combines it with a high fashion sensibility and love for luxury that he developed during his years designing for Ralph Lauren. He considers his clothing a way to connect personally with the feelings of today’s global citizens. The clothing is intended to be empowering and expressive in its approach to silhouette and fabrication. His concept blends the emotion of art and modern politics into a reactionary story of the human will. The collection has a hard edge with a strong message of anti-hate sentiment including bold statements about racial, economic, and sexual identity. In 2018, Chavarria was named as a finalist for the Woolmark Award. In 2021, Chavarria was a winner of the Vogue Fashion Fund, and in 2022, he was honored by El Museo del Barrio in excellence of fashion. Chavarria has worked for YEEZY as the executive lead of concept and design, and Calvin Klein, where he is now senior vice president of design.