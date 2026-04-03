Kalina

Prospect High School

Cook County, IL

Student Design

Strong connections to oneself and community are essential for well-being, yet increasing dependence on technology has led to widespread digital overstimulation and social isolation. Offline Oasis responds by creating a space that encourages individuals to slow down and reconnect with themselves while also supporting meaningful interaction. Through sensory spaces, the design helps people unplug and reconnect. Its flexible, replicable structure allows it to be adapted nationwide, supporting healthier, more connected communities across the United States.

Design from the Community

Designed by Walter Kroeber, the Arlington Heights Memorial Library supports its community in countless ways. Its programs serve people of all ages, from children discovering creativity to immigrants seeking learning opportunities and seniors finding connection. The library acts as a second home, reflecting the community’s inclusivity and shared identity.