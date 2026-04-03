Junaid

Independence High School

Williamson County, TN

Student Design

As someone with special needs, therapeutic horseback riding has fostered inclusion, healing, and growth for individuals like me in communities across our nation. Standard stirrups are often inadequate for riders who require enhanced support and safety. This patent-pending specialized stirrup, featuring a heel rest with adjustable size and angle, promotes participation by supporting riders with limited mobility, while its hook-and-groove joint releases under lateral pressure to prevent a rider from being dragged if they fall.

Design from the Community

The equestrian stirrup embodies centuries of history, innovation, and the partnership between humans and horses, anchoring a diverse equestrian community of ranchers, athletes, recreational riders, and therapeutic programs. By providing riders with balance, control, and stability—advancing agriculture, frontier expansion, transportation, and cavalry—the stirrup helped forge a strong and resilient nation.