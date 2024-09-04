Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum today announced the appointment of Elissa Black as deputy director, effective Sept. 9. Deeply experienced in both the non-profit and for-profit sectors, Black brings more than 20 years of executive leadership to the role. She has worked nationally and internationally on strategy, vision and short- and long-term planning for museums and cultural organizations, overseeing the development and implementation of dynamic cultural programming, as well as managing complex financial and administrative functions.

“Elissa is one of the most dynamic strategists in the cultural landscape right now,” said Maria Nicanor, director of the museum. “Her expertise in museum strategic planning combined with her deep knowledge of the design community, are a truly unique combination that make her an ideal partner to continue propelling Cooper Hewitt forward as the national museum of design. Her ability to imagine and implement, alongside her optimism and belief in design as a tool for change, are just a few of the reasons why we are feeling incredibly fortunate to have her join the museum and the Smithsonian community. We are all eager to start working alongside her and welcoming her to Cooper Hewitt.”

“I am thrilled for this opportunity to join Cooper Hewitt, Maria Nicanor and team, to steward one of the most diverse and comprehensive design collections in existence,” Black said. “Having collaborated alongside the local, national and global design community extensively over the last 15 years, I look forward to adding my energy and efforts to initiatives already underway to build a truly national community of design, highlighting the power of what design can do to change environments, systems and lives for the better. Core to our work will be supporting design and designers from all fields and inspiring a diverse next generation of designers through education and access.”

Black most recently served as managing principal of DVDL, a cultural planning agency that advises museums and cultural institutions around the world on strategic planning, programming, cultural initiatives and visitor experiences. During her tenure, she worked with cultural organizations to help evolve their missions, visions, goals, activities and buildings to deliver exhibitions, programming and cultural education that will best serve audiences now and into the future.

Prior to DVDL, Black served for two years as executive director of NYCxDESIGN, leading New York City’s Annual Design Week, along with mission development, annual program planning and implementation, fundraising and external partnership development. From 2017 to 2021, Black was deputy director, and also interim executive director, for Van Alen Institute, a 130-year-old design and architecture non-profit organization in New York City.

As senior manager, programs and operations, at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum from 2011 to 2017, Black directed the multi-year international commissioning, exhibiting and audience engagement initiatives, including BMW Guggenheim Lab (New York, Berlin, Mumbai), The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Chinese Art Initiative (Hong Kong, China, Macao, Taiwan), Hugo Boss Prize and Guggenheim UBS MAP Global Art Initiative (South and South East Asia, Latin America and Middle East/North Africa).

Black holds a master’s degree in arts administration from Teachers College, Columbia University. She also holds Bachelor of Laws (Juris Doctor) and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Sydney, Australia.

