Krystal Jiang, grade 10

Bergen County Academies, Hackensack, NJ

Teacher: Scott Lang

Improvement is necessary in corporate responsibility and the ethical decisions that consumers make. With this in mind, “shifting the markets” and pushing for a more ethical and sustainable economy is one of the best ways to work toward corporate justice. My design idea creates transparency between consumers and corporations. Requiring a labeling system makes consumers conscious of their buying decisions. The goal is to reduce the amount of unsustainable and unethical products in the marketplace, and to force companies to make better decisions when it comes to production. The impact is meant to ensure a sustainable economy. Using legislation to shift the markets sets up a system that moves us into a cleaner future. For everyday consumers, it will help to ensure that they are making healthy choices, not only for themselves, but also for the world.