Design on the Front Lines | Season 2

In this virtual forum, designers and doctors talk about designing better services, PPE, public spaces, and more in the age of COVID-19. Presented by the Health Design Lab at Thomas Jefferson University and Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. Season 1 took place in summer 2020.

Moderated by Morgan Hutchinson, MD and Ellen Lupton

Production by Robert Pugliese

Pandemic-inspired service designers are bringing health care to communities. COVID-19 forced health care providers to quickly ramp up existing services (telemedicine) and set up entirely new ones (mobile testing and vaccination sites). Hospitals around the world developed safe, robust services at record speed. Experts from Thomas Jefferson University’s Health Design Lab discuss how to best serve neighborhoods at risk.

Bon Ku, MD and Morgan Hutchinson, MD | Jefferson Health Design Lab

Leah Reisman, PhD | Health & Wellness Director, Puentes de Salud

Sonya Stokes, MD, MPH | Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine