Step into 1890s Manhattan and explore the stories of the women who founded Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum. Hear from curators and historians who have studied the legacy of Sarah and Eleanor Hewitt—their lives, travels, and the making of a museum.

00:01 Introduction by Matthew Kennedy, Publishing Associate, Cooper Hewitt

11:11 “Friends, Careers, Wars, and Culture” by Matthew Kennedy

27:17 “Hewitt Sisters, Ringwood Manor,” by Sue Shutte, Historian at Ringwood Manor

43:17 “Collecting and Traveling in Hewitt Style” by Pamela Horn, Director of Cross-Platform Publishing and Strategic Partnerships, Cooper Hewitt

59:17 “Learning from Objects” by Matilda McQuaid, Acting Curatorial Director, Cooper Hewitt

This program was made possible by the Smithsonian Women’s History Initiative