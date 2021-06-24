Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum launched the National High School Design Competition in 2016. Every year, students around the country are challenged to design a solution to a unique scenario, inspired by Cooper Hewitt’s rich collection and stimulating exhibitions.
2021 CHALLENGE
Cooper Hewitt is delighted to announce the 2021 National High School Design Competition: What would you design to create a healthier world?
Excited to get involved? Learn more about the 2021 competition and get started! Email us at DesignCompetition@si.edu to let us know you’re entering and stay up-to-date on the competition.