Pioneering transmedia designer April Greiman has pushed graphic design into new dimensions, from the built environment to augmented reality (AR). Greiman’s designs are among the first digital graphics ever made, and her innovative use of advanced digital technology has made her a leader in the design world. In this talk, Greiman speaks about her career with Ellen Lupton, Senior Curator of Contemporary Design.

April Greiman is a thinker, designer, and artist whose transmedia work addresses all areas and scales of design from communications to textiles, architecture, and new media. Exploring the spatial potential of image, type, and color, her innovative work has advanced the field of graphic design. Greiman’s design studio Made in Space is a unique contributor to the design world that challenges interdisciplinary boundaries and investigates the intersection between art and design. Greiman’s upcoming publication, “WhiteSpace” includes her photography and important pieces of written work from 25 women contributors.

Ellen Lupton is Senior Curator of Contemporary Design at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York City. Her exhibitions include “Herbert Bayer: Bauhaus Master,” “Face Values: Understanding Artificial Intelligence,” “How Posters Work,” and “The Senses: Design Beyond Vision.” Lupton is the Betty Cooke and William O. Steinmetz Design Chair at MICA in Baltimore, where she has authored numerous books on design processes, including “Thinking with Type,” “Graphic Design Thinking,” and “Graphic Design: The New Basics.”