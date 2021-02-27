Art Sims (American, born 1954) has designed graphics across entertainment media, but his most famous and prolific work is that for film posters. His collaboration with Academy Award–winning filmmaker Spike Lee (American, born 1957), in particular, has produced some of his most iconic designs.

Sims was first drawn to Lee’s work after seeing Lee’s first feature film, She’s Gotta Have It (1986); Lee aimed to cement their working relationship when he heard Sims’s poster for New Jack City (1991) was so popular that people were stealing the posters off of bus stations.[1] Both creators, along with their scores of collaborators, champion the stories of middle class Black Americans, often rejecting comfortable conclusions in favor of confronting persistent racial tensions and historical trauma. Sims translates Lee’s complex narratives and themes into approachable public design.

In the majority of these designs, Sims’s work thrives in saturated color palettes and engaging photography of the films’ stars. Those that depart from this aesthetic approach are that much more striking in their contrast.

Below are seven posters in Cooper Hewitt’s collection by Art Sims, with his firm 11:24 Design (Playa del Rey, California, USA), for films written, directed, and produced by Spike Lee, with his production company 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks (Brooklyn, New York, USA)—for creative appreciation and movie night inspiration.

School Daze (1988)

Poster, School Daze, 1988

Distributed by Columbia Pictures (Culver City, California, USA)

Offset lithograph on paper

120 × 68.5 cm (47 1/4 × 26 15/16 in.)

Gift of Art Sims, 1996-92-4

Sims’s first poster for a Lee film was for Lee’s second film, School Daze. Set at a Historically Black College, the film depicts fraternities and sororities sparring over their differing approaches to their Black identities.

Do the Right Thing (1989)

Poster, Do the Right Thing, 1989

Distributed by Universal Pictures (Universal City, California, USA)

Offset lithograph on paper

92.4 × 62.1 cm (36 3/8 × 24 7/16 in.)

Gift of Art Sims, 1996-92-2

Taking place over the course of one day in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of New York City, Do the Right Thing presents a friendly community full of amusing personalities, but one rife with racial tension, as the story ends in a chillingly relevant episode of police brutality and rioting. Sims assembles contrasts to relay a playful but profound tension—hot color saturation with yellow typography on a cool background, manipulated perspective, and confrontational gazes amidst childhood innocence.

Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture holds in its collection a prop boombox, an object whose destruction becomes an explosive catalyst to the film’s underlying racial tension.

Design anthropologist Dr. Dori Tunstall further discusses this poster and collecting practices around Black designers in her talk “A Change Is Gonna Come: Black Speculative Futures for the Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum Collection,” part of Cooper Hewitt’s Morse Historic Design Lecture series.

Mo’ Better Blues (1990)

Poster, Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

Distributed by Universal Pictures (Universal City, California, USA)

Offset lithograph on paper

99.5 × 66 cm (39 3/16 × 26 in.)

Gift of Art Sims, 1996-92-3

Mo’ Better Blues—itself a seemingly contradictory title—follows an ambitious jazz musician, played by Denzel Washington, as he navigates layered drama of romantic relationships, musical aspiration, and the consequences they have on each other. The poster within the poster papers over the poster for the prior film Do the Right Thing, posing a meta question of whether the main character—or anyone for that matter—does the right thing.

Jungle Fever (1991)

Poster, Jungle Fever, 1991

Distributed by Universal Pictures (Universal City, California, USA)

Offset lithograph on paper

92.5 × 40.6 cm (36 3/8 × 16 in.)

Gift of Art Sims, 1996-92-1

As affectionately suggested by Sims’s intimate poster, Jungle Fever depicts an interracial relationship in the Concrete Jungle. The rough typography foreshadows a tumultuous future for couple.

Malcolm X (1992)

Poster, Malcolm X, 1992

Co-written by Arnold Perl (American, 1914–1971)

Co-produced by Marvin Worth (American, 1925–1988)

Distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. (Burbank, California, USA)

Offset lithograph on paper

120 × 68.5 cm (47 1/4 × 26 15/16 in.)

Gift of Art Sims, 1996-92-9

For Malcom X, Lee’s epic biographical picture of the Civil Rights figure, Sims scaled down the color and star power while scaling up the typography for bold, commanding impact. Graphic designer Jerome Harris offers a nuanced analysis of the poster’s typography on Cooper Hewitt’s Object of the Week blog.

Crooklyn (1994)

Poster, Crooklyn, 1994

Co-written by Joie Susannah Lee (American, born 1962) and Cinqué Lee (American, born 1966)

Distributed by Universal Pictures (Universal City, California, USA)

Offset lithograph on paper

110 × 67.8 cm (43 5/16 × 26 11/16 in.)

Gift of Art Sims, 1996-92-5

Sims chooses the classic New York City stoop for the location of Lee’s semi-autobiographical film, Crooklyn, co-written with his siblings. Bold hues convey the playful interconnectedness of the family.

Clockers (1995)

Poster, Clockers, 1995

Co-written and produced by Richard Price (American, born 1949)

Co-produced by Martin Scorsese (American, born 1942) and Jon Kilik (American, born 1956)

Distributed by Universal Pictures (Universal City, California, USA)

Gift of Unknown Donor, 1996-128-8

Sims’s poster for Clockers, a crime drama based on a novel by Richard Price, references the cut-and-paste aesthetic of another famed film poster design, Saul Bass.

